Starbucks ‘snickerdoodle cold brew’ how-to video goes viral, wins fans

’Tis the season for snickerdoodles.

And a creative Starbucks customer got into the festive spirit with a custom cold brew order that reportedly tastes like the beloved cookie and is only 90 calories, as seen in a viral TikTok video shared by The Macro Barista.

The video, which shows The Macro Barista (AKA Alex Moe), has racked up more than 205,100 views and 23,600 likes as of Monday. It shows Moe ordering a grande cold brew with one pump of white chocolate mocha sauce, two pumps of sugar-free cinnamon dolce syrup and a splash of half-and-half.

Moe explained that his snickerdoodle creation is a health-conscious blend that is meant to only contain 4.5 grams of fat, 12 gram carbs, a 0.5 gram of protein and 200 mg of caffeine, according to nutrition facts he obtained from Starbucks’ website.

TikTok users shared their approval for Moe’s snickerdoodle beverage with enthusiastic comments.

“I got this today and it tasted JUST LIKE SNIKERDOODLE AND I WAS IN HEAVEN FOR 90 CALORIES,” one user wrote.

“I JUST ORDERED THIS! I DONT DRINK COFFEE!! I DRANK THE WHOLE [THING] BEFORE I GOT TO WORK,” another user shared while making good use of their caps lock.

Meanwhile, a different TikTok user commented that the snickerdoodle cold brew tastes good with a milk alternative.

“Just ordered this! With almond milk instead of half and half, loved it,” they wrote to be exact.

Although Moe’s cold brew order is wildly successful on TikTok, he noted that it is not vegan-friendly since Starbucks’ white chocolate mocha sauce contains milk.

There are more than 170,000 flavor combinations that customers can try to find their perfect brew, according to a Starbucks spokesperson.

And when it comes down to what Starbucks’ corporate team thinks about Moe’s snickerdoodle cold brew, their thoughts were on the positive side.

“We love seeing the creative customizations that our customers and partners come up with, like the drink you’ve mentioned,” the coffee chain wrote in a statement to Fox News. “This particular beverage is not available on our menu, however if customers would like to order it (or any drink not listed on our menu boards), we recommend they know the recipe so their barista can handcraft it perfectly for them.”