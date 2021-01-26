Expand / Collapse search
©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

McDonald's bringing back spicy chicken nuggets, hot sauce for a limited time

The spicy items briefly graced menus in the fall

By Janine Puhak | Fox News
Things are heating up at McDonald’s, as the Golden Arches plans to bring back its spicy nuggets and hot sauce.

On Monday, the restaurant announced that Spicy Chicken McNuggets and Mighty Hot Sauce will return to participating Mickey D’s locations nationwide on Feb. 1, for a limited time.

Customers in the know may recall that the spicy items briefly graced menus in the fall, and were said to have quickly sold out. The Spicy Chicken McNuggets feature a tempura coating crafted with cayenne and chili peppers, while the Mighty Hot Sauce stands as the chain’s hottest available dipping sauce — and its first new sauce since 2017.

The Spicy Chicken McNuggets feature a tempura coating crafted with cayenne and chili peppers, while the Mighty Hot Sauce stands as the chain’s hottest available dipping sauce. (McDonald's)

"When we introduced Spicy Chicken McNuggets last year, it marked the first-ever McNugget flavor innovation since this iconic menu item was introduced in 1983. But over their 40-year history, we’ve upgraded our beloved Chicken McNuggets several times – from rolling out new dipping sauces like Tangy Barbeque and Honey Mustard to removing all artificial preservatives, colors and flavors back in 2016," McDonald’s said in a news release issued Monday  

"And chicken fans can rest assured that we’re not stopping here – be on the lookout for more delicious options hitting our menus soon."

McDonald’s highly anticipated new crispy chicken sandwiches will hit menus on Feb. 24.

McDonald’s highly anticipated new crispy chicken sandwiches will hit menus on Feb. 24. (McDonald's)

Further turning up the heat, McDonald’s highly anticipated new crispy chicken sandwiches will hit menus on Feb. 24. The three sandwiches were first tested over a year ago in Knoxville, Tenn., and Houston, Texas, and their national debut will likely mark the next frontier of the chicken sandwich wars.

The new sandwiches will reportedly be available in standard, deluxe and – yes – spicy varieties.  

