McDonald's customer calls police because she missed breakfast due to long drive-thru line

The police have no authority over breakfast.

Police in England recently shared that they received an unexpected call from a McDonald’s customer. Apparently, she was very upset that the long line at the drive-thru made her too late to get breakfast.

The incident occurred at a McDonald’s in East Grinstead in West Sussex, Yahoo reports. According to reports, the woman got in line for the drive-thru before 11 a.m. but didn’t reach the window until after the breakfast cut-off time had passed.

She apparently responded to this by calling the police.

Inspector Darren Taylor with the Mid Sussex Neighborhood Police tweeted about the incident, writing the department received "a call at 11:30 this morning from an angry lady who stated that due to the queue at the McDonalds drive-thru in EG, by the time she got to the window the breakfast service had stopped and she couldn't order a breakfast."

The post concludes with the inspector writing, "The lady was given words of advice about ringing the Police."

McDonald’s in England and the United Kingdom do not serve all-day breakfast. According to the McDonald’s website, there are currently no plans to introduce it.

In the United States, however, McDonald’s previously introduced all-day breakfast several years ago. Unfortunately, last March, the chain had to adjust its menu in response to coronavirus restrictions and all-day breakfast was temporarily removed from the menu.

As the coronavirus pandemic continues to impact the restaurant industry across the country, many restaurants are still facing strict restrictions. Some McDonald’s, however, are still serving all-day breakfast, The Takeout reports. According to the report, some franchises will still cook some of the less complicated breakfast items throughout the day, although the news outlet described this as being "on the sly."