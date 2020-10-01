McDonald's selling out of Spicy McNuggets, running low on new spicy dipping sauce

They’re selling like McCrazy.

Just weeks after debuting on McDonald’s menus, the chain’s new Spicy McNuggets are selling out across the country, and most locations will likely be sold out within days.

Two other limited-time items that debuted alongside the McNuggets — the accompanying Mighty Hot Sauce and the Chips Ahoy! McFlurry — were also said to be in low supply.

When reached for comment, McDonald’s hinted that the items may soon be replenished, but couldn't say anything definitive.

“McDonald's fans across the country are loving the new Spicy Chicken McNuggets, Mighty Hot Sauce and Chips Ahoy! McFlurry we introduced earlier this month, and we’re thrilled with the positive response to these limited-time offerings,” wrote McDonald’s USA in a statement shared with Fox News.

“If our customers truly can’t get enough, there’s always a chance we’ll bring limited-time menu items back in the future. You never know, you might just see some of these fan-favorites again soon...”

McDonald’s originally debuted its spicy nuggets in mid-September. At the time, the chain confirmed it was the “first time we’ve introduced a new flavor of our classic Chicken McNugget in the U.S. since they came to menus in 1983.”

“As our customers have been asking for Spicy McNuggets for some time now, we couldn’t think of a better time to bring them to our menus,” said Vice President of Menu Innovation Linda VanGosen at the time. “We can’t wait for McNuggets fans to get a taste of these new spicy options.”

The McNuggets, Mighty Hot Sauce and McFlurry, however, were only ever advertised as limited-time offerings.

Recently, Mickey D's also experienced shortages of the ingredients used to make its $6 Travis Scott meal after the joint venture proved popular with fans. The chain later confirmed it would be working with suppliers to replenish those ingredients.