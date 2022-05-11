BBQ chorizo potato salad is lip-smacking good: Try the recipe

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

It’s hard to argue with potato salad. Especially when it’s this good.

"If you've ever hosted a barbecue, you know that food can sit out for hours with guests going back for seconds and thirds. Since potato salad is one of the best barbecue sides, we created one with a sour cream base instead of mayo so that it could stay out a bit longer," says Shawn Gavin, CEO and founder of Slofoodgroup.

Note: the recipe has a few tablespoons of mayo but the sour cream base makes it a little heftier. Gavin personally loves pairing this Spanish-style potato salad with cornbread and an iced cold beverage. If you're a vegetarian or serving diners who don’t eat meat, simply omit the chorizo.

Get the full recipe below.

BBQ Chorizo Potato Salad by Shawn Gavin of Slofoodgroup

Serves 6

Prep time: 15 minutes

Cook time: 15 minutes

Ingredients:

2 pounds new potatoes, cut into bite-size pieces

1 celery stalk, finely diced

4-6 chorizo sausage links

½ cup sour cream

1 tablespoon capers, finely chopped

3 tablespoons mayonnaise

1 shallot, finely diced

½ teaspoon nutmeg

1 teaspoon Dijon mustard

Flake sea salt and freshly cracked black pepper to taste

1 tablespoon fresh dill, finely chopped

Directions:

1. Add the potatoes to a pot with salted cold water and bring to a boil; simmer for 15 minutes or until the potatoes are fork-tender; drain the potatoes and allow them to cool down completely.

2. Heat the barbecue grill or a griddle pan to medium-high; halve the chorizo sausages and grill until crisp around the edges and cooked through. Slice the sausage into bite-size pieces and set aside.

3. Combine sour cream, nutmeg, shallots, capers, mayo and mustard and mix well. Add the dressing over the cold potatoes and celery and fold in gently; season to taste.

4. Scatter the chorizo and dill on top to serve.

This original recipe is owned by slofoodgroup.com and was shared with Fox News.

