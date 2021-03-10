Sonic allows customers to tip carhops with updated app at 1,000 locations

Now, Sonic customers can tip their carhops digitally.

Earlier this week, the fast food chain updated its mobile app to allow customers to leave tips for carhops at 1,000 Sonic locations, the company confirmed to Fox News over email.

The chain -- owned by Inspire Brands -- plans to expand the service so customers can tip carhops at all Sonic locations by the end of the year, Sonic CMO Lori Abou Habib said in a statement provided to Fox News.

"We started testing this functionality last year and have since rolled it out to nearly 1,000 Drive-Ins across the country," Abou Habib said. "We expect this functionality to be available system-wide to all Drive-Ins by the end of this year."

In her statement, Abou Habib said that tipping on the app has been highly requested by customers.

"Given the personalized service by our carhops, guests have long chosen to tip their carhops in cash," she said. "With the introduction of our Mobile App a few years ago, one of the most requested functionalities on the app was the addition of mobile tipping."

Aside from allowing customers to tip their carhops, Sonic’s app also offers customers "in-app rewards, comprehensive order customization options and contactless ordering and payment," Abou Habib said.

News of the updated app was first reported by Restaurant Business. According to the trade publication, the new function was announced during a virtual press conference on Tuesday.