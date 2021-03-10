TikTok confused by Subway customer's sandwich request: 'That AIN'T a sandwich'

Subway’s sandwich artisans have shared stories about their strangest customer requests in the past, from lettuce-only hoagies to the occasional Splenda-topped sub. But as gross as those sandwiches sound on paper, it’s nothing compared to actually seeing one being made.

A Subway employee on TikTok recently shared a clip of one such unusual sandwich, which, at the request of the customer was "drowned" in one of the chain’s spicy sauces.

"I hope this customer doesn’t see this," wrote the TikTok user, who goes by @immommyanddaddy2 on the video-sharing platform.

In the clip, which was seemingly filmed in secret from behind the counter, a Subway customer can be heard requesting an employee to "drown" her sandwich in one of the chain’s signature condiments. In response, the employee nearly empties a bottle of creamy Sriracha sauce on top of the sub.

@immommyanddaddy2 I hope this customer doesn’t see this 🥲 but oh well 🤓 ♬ original sound - Summer Dawn

"It needs to be oozing," the woman tells the Subway employee, who is seen struggling to squeeze out the contents of the bottle.

"Yes, more… more," the woman says. When the bottle is nearly empty, she finally says, "Alright, that’s good," before requesting "actually a little more."

Since hitting the platform last week, the TikTok clip has been viewed over 5.7 million times. Nearly 17,000 users also commented on the video, many of whom appeared to be disgusted by the customer's resulting order, which was arguably more sauce than sandwich by the end.

"That’s sauce with a side of sub," one commenter noted.

"I’m no kink shamer but for the love of God chill with the sauce," another wrote.

"That AIN'T a sandwich… that's just dressing," someone else said.

Others, however, applauded the customer for asking for — and getting — exactly what she wanted.

"It takes a certain level of confidence to ask for more like that in a Subway," wrote one.

"People are making fun of this person who is literally just ordering a sandwich & being themselves, not hurting anyone."

"I need a Subway like this," another stated. "When I say extra Sweet Onion [sauce], I mean extra Sweet Onion!"

The TikTok user who uploaded the clip later claimed that the customer declined a fork or knife, instead telling the workers that she "likes getting her hands messy." Some commenters have also started wondering whether the customer was pranking the Subway employee — possibly for a TikTok video of her own — and had no real intention of ever actually eating her sandwich.

In any case, Subway’s employees are still making similarly strange sandwiches all the time — and some claim they’ve actually seen the customers scarf them down.

"[We] used to have a guy come in regularly to order a foot-long on white, double mayo, salt [and] pepper," one employee had previously claimed on Reddit. "He then sat in the lobby and ate the whole thing."