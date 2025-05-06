Expand / Collapse search
Baked beans inspired by popular TV series recalled for undeclared allergen

Recalled baked bean cans sold in 23 states

By Peter Burke Fox News
Published
Baked beans from a food line inspired by a popular television series have been recalled because of an undeclared allergen.

Vietti Food Group of Nashville, Tennessee, is recalling 4,515 cases of its 15-ounce cans of Yellowstone Brown Sugar Molasses Baked Beans "due to the presence of undeclared soy," the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announced on Monday.

"Individuals with an allergy or severe sensitivity to soy risk serious or life-threatening allergic reactions if they consume this product," the company said in its recall announcement on the FDA's website.

READY-TO-EAT MEAT AND POULTRY RECALLED AFTER CONSUMER COMPLAINTS ABOUT TASTE, COLOR

The recalled product was distributed to stores in 23 states. 

The label for the 15-ounce cans of Yellowstone Brown Sugar Molasses Baked Beans is displayed

The 15-ounce cans of Yellowstone Brown Sugar Molasses Baked Beans have been recalled "due to the presence of undeclared soy." (U.S. Food and Drug Administration)

Those states are Arizona, Colorado, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Michigan, Mississippi, Missouri, New Hampshire, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, and Virginia.

No illnesses or adverse reactions have been reported, according to the company and FDA.

A stirring spoon rests inside a pot of baked beans.

The recalled baked beans (not pictured) were sold in 23 states. (iStock)

The recalled product can be identified by its best-if-used date of Feb. 17, 2028, printed on the bottom of each can.

"Consumers who have purchased the affected product are urged to return it to the place of purchase for a full refund," the announcement said.

"Yellowstone" cast on the red carpet centered by Kevin Costner in a tan suit and white shirt in front of an orange "Yellowstone" backdrop

The cast and crew of "Yellowstone" pose for a picture. The popular television series was the inspiration for the Yellowstone Brown Sugar Molasses Baked Beans. (Frazer Harrison)

"Yellowstone" is an American western starring Kevin Costner that aired on the Paramount Network. It ended last December after five seasons.

Fox News Digital reached out to Vietti Food Group seeking comment. A representative for the company said it had nothing further to add.

Peter Burke is a lifestyle editor with Fox News Digital. 