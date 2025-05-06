Baked beans inspired by popular TV series recalled for undeclared allergen

Baked beans from a food line inspired by a popular television series have been recalled because of an undeclared allergen.

Vietti Food Group of Nashville, Tennessee, is recalling 4,515 cases of its 15-ounce cans of Yellowstone Brown Sugar Molasses Baked Beans "due to the presence of undeclared soy," the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announced on Monday.

"Individuals with an allergy or severe sensitivity to soy risk serious or life-threatening allergic reactions if they consume this product," the company said in its recall announcement on the FDA's website.

The recalled product was distributed to stores in 23 states.

Those states are Arizona, Colorado, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Michigan, Mississippi, Missouri, New Hampshire, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, and Virginia.

No illnesses or adverse reactions have been reported, according to the company and FDA.

The recalled product can be identified by its best-if-used date of Feb. 17, 2028, printed on the bottom of each can.

"Consumers who have purchased the affected product are urged to return it to the place of purchase for a full refund," the announcement said.

"Yellowstone" is an American western starring Kevin Costner that aired on the Paramount Network. It ended last December after five seasons.

Fox News Digital reached out to Vietti Food Group seeking comment. A representative for the company said it had nothing further to add.