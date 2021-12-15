Smoked prime rib roast that will melt in your mouth this Christmas

Just because it’s winter, doesn’t mean you can’t do some quality grilling. More specifically, it’s time to befriend the outdoor pellet grill (aka a pellet smoker or a Traeger for the popular maker of such grills) to make your new favorite prime rib roast recipe. No outdoor pellet grill? You can also make it in an oven with the same directions.

"There is no better prime rib than one cooked over live wood fire, and the pellet grill makes that so simple," says Nicole Johnson of OrWhateverYouDo.com. "This is one of the most impressive things you can set on your table, and one of the easiest to pull off well. Make sure you have a reliable instant-read thermometer, and bonus points if you have a Wi-Fi version."

Traeger Prime Rib Roast by Nicole Johnson of OrWhateverYouDo.com

Makes 8 servings

Prep time: 10 minutes

Cook time: 2 hours

Ingredients:

5 pounds boneless rib roast

4 tablespoons kosher salt

1 teaspoon coarse ground black pepper

1-½ teaspoons onion powder

1 teaspoon granulated garlic

1 teaspoon rosemary

1 cup chopped onion

½ cup chopped carrots

½ cup chopped celery

2 cups beef broth

Instructions:

1. Take the roast out of your fridge at least an hour before cooking. Preheat your Traeger to 250 °F.

2. Mix the salt, pepper, onion powder, garlic and rosemary in a bowl and mix it all together with a spoon to create your rub. Coat your entire rib roast with the rub. Make sure to use it all. After the rib roast is coated, set it aside.

3. Next, combine the onions, carrots and celery in the bottom of a 9" x 13", high-sided cake pan. Place the rib roast on top of the vegetables in the cake pan.

4. Put the pan with the roast in it onto the center of your preheated Traeger. Cook at 250° F for one hour.

5. After one hour, pour the two cups of beef broth into the bottom of the cake pan.

6. Turn your Traeger up high and let it cook until the internal temperature reaches 120° F.

7. Pull the roast off of the grill when it hits 120 °F and let it rest for 20 minutes before slicing.

8. Pour the juices from the bottom of the pan through a strainer, skim the fat off of the top, and use the remaining juice for your au jus.

