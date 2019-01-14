Skittles announces Super Bowl Sunday commercial will be a Broadway musical

Skittles is trading in the small screen for the main stage in a “first-ever commercial” event set to run on one of the biggest television advertisement days of the year – the Super Bowl.

The chewy candy company announced the “Skittles Commercial: The Broadway Musical” today in a press release.

"We're always looking for opportunities to innovate and entertain our fans in new ways around football's biggest stage," said Debbie Litow, Brand Director, SKITTLES. "And what better way to do that this year than by bringing our ad to the world's most famous stage: Broadway."

Though the live half-hour commercial seems to be far more serious than just a gimmick. According to the press release, Pulitzer finalist Will Eno will serve as the playwright, and the musical will feature original songs backed by a live band. The 17-member cast will also be led by a yet-to-be-announced celebrity, the company revealed.

Fans of the candy – or the idea of watching a commercial acted out on stage – can purchase tickets starting today for the one time only event.

Mars Wrigley Confectionery, the company that makes Skittles, announced also that ticket proceeds will be donated to Broadway Cares / Equity Fights AIDS. The company also said it will match 100 percent of the ticket donations up to $50,000.

Though before you start planning your Super Bowl Sunday around it – the play is only running at The Town Hall in New York City at 1 p.m. February 3.

If you can’t make the Broadway show, you can still digitally be there in the days leading up the unique event by following Skittles on social media or visiting SkittlesTheMusical.com for a peek behind the curtain.