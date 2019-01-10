Trump offered Pelosi and Schumer candy during congressional meeting

Talk about trying to sweeten the deal.

President Donald Trump reportedly distributed "stacks of candy," including M&M’s, Skittles, Butterfingers and Baby Ruth bars, during his Wednesday meeting with congressional leaders, sources say.

Vice President Mike Pence and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) both confirmed that the commander in chief "walked into the room and passed out candy" to congressional leaders at the start of the afternoon meeting regarding the partial government shutdown and border wall funding, The Hill reported.

DUNKIN' IS 'NOT SURPRISED' ABOUT MCDONALD'S RUMORED PLANS FOR DONUT STICKS

Trump is said to have treated government leaders, including House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, to the slew of sweet treats, according to The New York Post.

Despite the saccharine gesture, Schumer told reporters after the brief session that the “president just got up and walked out."

“He asked Speaker Pelosi, ‘Will you agree to my wall?’ She said no. And he just got up, and said, 'Well we’ve got nothing to discuss,'" Schumer said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The president, in a tweet, called the meeting “a total waste of time” and appeared to confirm that he left after Pelosi's answer.

“I asked what is going to happen in 30 days if I quickly open things up, are you going to approve Border Security which includes a Wall or Steel Barrier? Nancy said, NO. I said bye-bye, nothing else works!” Trump later tweeted.

Reps for the Wrigley Company, Nestle, Mars Inc. and Ferreo (the parent companies of Skittles, Butterfinger, M&M’s and Baby Ruth, respectively) did not immediately return Fox News’ request for comment regarding their products being served at the all-important meeting — and whether they feel any partial responsibility for its abrupt conclusion.

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

Fox News' Alex Pappas contributed to this report.