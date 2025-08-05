Sister swaps $10 eggs for cheap kind during vacation, causing family rift

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A disagreement over the price of eggs caused a rift during one family's vacation, according to a viral post.

In an August post shared on Reddit, a 27-year-old woman described renting a vacation house with nine relatives, including her 24-year-old sister and her sister's boyfriend.

Everyone had signed up to contribute food and household supplies for the trip – though there had been issues with the younger sister contributing in the past.

The woman said the family typically goes through about two dozen eggs each week. She's particular about the kind she buys – organic and free-range – and pays $5 per dozen for her neighbor's eggs.

"When she doesn't have extra eggs, I buy the organic, free-range eggs from the grocery store (usually $7-$8 in our area)," the woman wrote.

"Since the area we vacation in is expensive and touristy, I packed two dozen eggs from my neighbor for the week for my family and brought them up in a cooler."

Everything seemed fine – until nearly a full carton disappeared after just one night.

"I asked around if someone had eaten my eggs, and my sister said she and her boyfriend had wanted omelets, but hadn't bought any eggs, so they used ours since there were so many of them," she said.

"[T]hey said they did a big workout this morning and needed to get their protein in," the Redditor later added. "My sister also was telling me how good the eggs tasted."

When the woman asked if the organic eggs could be replaced, the sister promised she would make a grocery run.

"However, she came back from the store tonight with the cheapest store-brand eggs because 'the other ones were super expensive,'" the woman wrote.

"I told my sister that we don't eat those eggs and that she needed to return them and get the organic ones regardless of price. She got angry at me and said it wasn't a big deal."

The woman's sister ended up going back to the store, but was incensed that she had to spend $10 for a dozen eggs.

"My family is divided on it," the Redditor concluded. "My husband said $10/dozen for eggs is really expensive, and my mom thinks I overreacted. … However, my aunt agrees with me that my sister needed to replace what she took."

Social media users overwhelmingly took the poster's side, with hundreds of upvotes supporting her stance.

"If she didn't want to spend $10 on eggs, she shouldn't have eaten expensive eggs," a top comment read. "I bet next year she will bring her own."

A few others pushed back, suggesting the poster shared some of the blame.

"I would have [bought] the cheap eggs and if you protested further I'd give you $10 and ignore you for the rest of the trip," a Redditor remarked. "Don't let eggs ruin a vacation."

"I buy free-range eggs too, but for the sake of not creating drama during a family vacation, I would have just accepted the eggs without making a fuss," one unpopular comment read.

"When you consume another person's provisions, you replace them with equal quality."

Lisa Gache, CEO and founder of Beverly Hills Manners in California, commended the original poster for handling herself "with grace and patience."

"Her younger sister was completely at fault for taking food without permission, dismissing her older sibling's quality preferences and becoming angry when asked to replace it appropriately," Gache told Fox News Digital.

"Don't make it personal or apologize for upholding your standards."

"This is a core principle of courtesy and respect. When you consume another person's provisions, you replace them with equal quality, not what you would prefer at a lesser cost."

The etiquette expert also said the principle applies beyond food. If you borrow someone's car and that person uses higher-quality gas, Gache said, it's only fair that you return it with premium fuel.

"The key principle is mutual respect. Those who spend more on health and quality shouldn't shame others who don't and vice versa," she noted.

"However, when someone helps herself to premium items, then dismisses them as frivolous, it takes family disharmony to a whole new level."

Gache's big piece of advice for others in similar situations is this: Stay calm and maintain good communication.

"Don't make it personal or apologize for upholding your standards," she said.

"Sometimes people get upset when boundaries are enforced because they're used to others backing down, but gentle persistence usually resolves the tension while preserving the relationship."