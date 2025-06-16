More Americans seek eggs at home as chicken coop interest surges: What experts want you to know

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Interest in chicken coops is up among Americans in search of a more affordable way to consume eggs.

More people are searching for do-it-yourself chicken coops and purchasing from retailers frequently, according to recent reports and search trends.

Research conducted by Australia-based real estate company Eden Emerald Buyers Agent found that searches for "easy DIY chicken coop plans" on Pinterest skyrocketed by 212% in the U.S. within the first three months of 2025.

Searches for "backyard chicken coop plans" during this same time on Pinterest surged by 81%, while searches for "chicken coop run" and "chicken coop décor" also increased by 163% and 108%, research showed.

Josh Roth, chief buyers agent at Eden Emerald, spoke to Fox News Digital about the growing trend.

"As the study suggests, we can expect that chicken coops will appear in many Americans' backyards," he said.

A Tractor Supply Co. spokesperson confirmed to Fox News Digital the uptick in chicken coop sales and chicks.

"Tractor Supply is the largest retailer of live poultry in the country," the spokesperson said. "We have consistently sold more than 10 million baby chicks each year, and we expect that number to rise this year."

"Additionally, the number of poultry shoppers in our stores has increased by more than 50% over the past five years."

Kate Murphy, animal preserve caretaker at Hoyt Farm Town Park in Long Island, New York, shared advice for Americans who are interested in raising their own chickens.

Having fresh eggs in the backyard avoids the need to pay inflated egg prices. It also offers nutritious eggs without added steroids, Murphy told Fox News Digital.

In addition, it can encourage the whole family to participate in a rewarding, outdoor activity.

"Chickens are a huge responsibility."

But the animal care expert of more than 20 years noted there are "a lot of factors" to consider before making the switch.

"Owning any animal is a lot of work, but chickens are a huge responsibility," she said.

Murphy first prompted people to consider their ability to commit, since chickens can live up to 10 years or more if cared for properly.

"You must take into consideration that your feathered friends may be around a while," she said.

"If you are like most Americans and looking to raise chickens for fresh eggs, hens can lay eggs for two to three years at the most and then enter retirement, which they most definitely deserve, because egg laying is brutal on the hen's body."

Murphy said chickens "need love" once they're done laying eggs.

"The most frequent call I get on the farm is from someone looking to re-home their chickens," she revealed.

"They either want to donate their retired hens to me after they have served their purpose, or they thought hatching eggs would be fun … and now they have several loud, crowing roosters in their home."

Only hens lay eggs, not roosters – but there's no way to tell the gender of an egg or even a baby chick until several weeks old, Murphy said.

"If you really want hens for egg production purposes for your homestead, I recommend doing your research and finding a reputable backyard breeder – someone who specializes in egg-laying breeds and can provide you with healthy, happy chickens who have been sexed as hens."

Murphy also instructed homeowners to make sure the hens they purchase are an egg-laying breed, since not all chickens lay eggs the same.

But perhaps the biggest commitment is financial, according to Murphy — who noted that avian veterinarians are "not cheap."

"Avian vets are a specialty, so they can cost a pretty penny when needed, especially in an emergency," she said.

Chicken feed also comes at a price, since the birds require a balanced diet to remain "healthy and productive."

Roth agreed that expenses related to raising chickens can add up, such as keeping the coop clean and refurbishing the space to preserve its appearance.

"If you're prepared, once you have installed your chicken coop, you will need to keep up with wood care to maintain a polished look and check for damage, such as dampness, to prevent rotting," he said.

For those with free-range chickens, Murphy warned that they could be prey and recommended setting up a predator-proof enclosure.

An enclosure with a covered hard top and fencing will also protect your flock from exposure to bird flu, which has hit record highs across the country this year.

Murphy stressed the importance of making sure it's legal to own a chicken coop where you live.

"You have to put in the effort," she said.

"Like owning any animal, chickens require a tremendous amount of care. It takes a special person to care for chickens."