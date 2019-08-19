Chick-fil-A and Popeyes spark Twitter beef over chicken sandwiches

Chick-fil-A apparently isn’t going to let someone else come in and take the chicken sandwich away from them.

The fast-food chain appears to be in a social media feud with Popeyes over their competing chicken sandwiches. Both sandwiches are similar and they both offer fried chicken and pickles.

Popeyes introduced its sandwich only recently, on Aug. 12. It features a buttermilk battered and hand-breaded chicken filet on a toasted brioche bun and is topped with pickles and either mayo or spicy Cajun spread.

The Chick-fil-A Chicken sandwich comes on a toasted, buttered bun with dill pickle chips. The restaurant claims it's the original chicken sandwich of its kind and dates back to the early 1960s.

With that in mind, Chick-fil-A tweeted out a message which, based on the timing, was seemingly directed at Popeyes. The tweet said, “Bun + Chicken _ Pickles = all the (love) for the original.”

Popeyes then responded to the tweet with a simple, “… y’all good?”

Fans on social media immediately began choosing sides, although it seemed that most were just amused by the possible beef between the two restaurants. Fans of Popeyes seemed to prefer the seasoning, while Chick-fil-A fans praised the restaurant’s famous sauce.

Chick-fil-A probably doesn’t have to worry too much, however.

It was recently reported that a 2019 Brand Intimacy Study released by marketing agency MBLM, which measured customers’ fondness and emotional bonds toward the fast-food brands they “use and love” ranked Chick-fil-A as having the strongest emotional connection with customers. It reportedly knocked Starbucks out of the top spot.

Of course, Wendy's decided to jump in on the action, asking why the two companies were fighting over who had the "second best chicken sandwich."

Alexandra Deabler and Michael Bartiromo contributed to this report.