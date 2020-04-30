San Francisco food banks receive $2M worth of Wagyu steak donation

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Well, this is quite a surprise.

Family-owned Snake River Farms in Idaho has donated $2 million worth of American Wagyu steak — or about 35,000 10-ounce steaks — to San Francisco food banks.

The steaks were delivered to a warehouse in Fremont, Calif., last week, where they are being cut and packaged before being sent to the food banks, the San Francisco Chronicle reported.

The farm, which is “one of the only beef companies in the world that personally touches every aspect of production from start to finish,” according to its website, typically sells to high-end restaurants. However, with dining rooms closed across the country, Snake River is instead donating the premium-quality meats.

Volunteers with TogetherSF, a community-based group focused on connecting San Francisco residents to needed resources during the COVID-19 crisis, will reportedly deliver the steaks to the San Francisco-Marin Food Bank, as well as Meals on Wheels, Self Help for the Elderly, and other organizations.

Other food distributors are donating expensive products to food banks in the area as well, the Chronicle reported.

The demand for food banks is up ten times in some areas in the Bay Area, The Mercury News reported. A few nonprofit organizations have doubled the amount of food they distribute to families each week since the coronavirus pandemic hit.

Fox News has contacted Snake River Farms for comment.