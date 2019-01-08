San Diego bans Styrofoam against restaurant owners' wishes

The San Diego City Council voted in favor of banning the use and distribution of Styrofoam within the city at Tuesday morning’s meeting, a move which goes against small restaurant owners' wishes.

The city voted 6-3 in support of the controversial ban that would eliminate the use and distribution of products like egg cartons, food containers, ice chests as well as beach toys, mooring buoys and navigation markers that use polystyrene foam, 10News reported.

“Expanded polystyrene has far-reaching human health and environmental consequences which continue to pose risks to our region. We must prioritize our health and the integrity of our environment over the convenience of Styrofoam,” council member Barbara Bry’s office said in a statement.

The ban will take effect 30 days from the day of approval.

The ban was opposed by small restaurants who argued that the added cost of green alternatives like compostable paper carry out products would be too much to absorb. According to the California Restaurant Association, San Diego chapter, restaurants can pay up to 145 percent more for alternative products.

Restaurants that make a gross annual income of fewer than $500,000 can apply for a waiver for up to two years.

This is just the latest ban in the Golden State.

California has already banned plastic cutlery in many cities and plastic bags statewide.