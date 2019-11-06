'Reverse-eating cam' at NBA games is grossing people out: 'I can't unsee this'

Wait, so some people don’t like watching others regurgitate their nachos?

Fans of the Milwaukee Bucks were introduced to a relatively new in-game feature at games — a feature that has come to be known as the “reverse-eating cam,” seeing as it plays footage of spectators consuming their concessions in reverse.

And it’s finally starting to break people.

The “reverse-eating cam” has been around since last season, TMJ4 reports, but it’s started making the rounds on social media this past week, and grossing out a hefty portion of the internet.

Barstool Sports shared a clip which was presumably shown at a recent Bucks game, calling it “disturbing.”

“Not sure if this video makes me hungry or want to throw up,” one follower wrote.

“I can’t unsee this,” another said.

A podcaster with The Athletic NBA also shared the footage on Twitter, where he deemed it “WEIRD.” Many of his followers agreed.

Still, there were those that weren’t put off by it, and in fact, appeared to enjoy the footage of people seemingly pulling arena-quality food from their mouths.

“Nothing gets a bigger reaction in arena. Nothing,” wrote one.

“[Weird] yet … oddly satisfying,” another said.

The Bucks’ reverse-cam might not be entirely exclusive to Milwaukee, either. Among the responses, several claimed to have experienced a similar in-game feature at Denver Nuggets games.