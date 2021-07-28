Expand / Collapse search
Restaurants
Restaurant owner leaves $1,840 tip at another restaurant

Frank Scavio, the owner of Paesan’s Pizza, was visiting a restaurant that sells frozen Paesan’s Pizzas

By Ann W. Schmidt | Fox News
No one knows better than a restaurant owner how hard the pandemic has been on the food service industry

That’s why the owner of a pizza chain in New York left a $1,840 tip at another restaurant earlier this week. 

Frank Scavio, who owns Paesan’s Pizza -- which has several locations throughout New York’s Capital District -- recently visited another restaurant, Lake George Beach Club, with his family. 

Lake George Beach Club is one of several establishments that serves frozen pizza from Paesan’s, according to local station NEWS10.

While he was there, Scavio and his family ordered some Paesan’s Pizza. and Scavio asked his waiter, Raffaele Sanchez-Anuziato, to try a slice and rate it, according to a video that was posted to Facebook.

In the clip, Sanchez-Anuziato takes one bite of the cheesy slice -- though he doesn’t know that Scavio is the owner of Paesan’s. Then Scavio asks him how he would rate the pizza.

"If we’re going strictly off of like frozen pizza, I’m giving it like an 8.4, I’d say," Sanchez-Anuziato tells Scavio in the clip, just before Scavio tells him he’s the owner of the pizza chain. 

Scavio used Sanchez-Anuziato’s rating to determine his tip, according to another video on Facebook.

In total, Scavio left a $1,840 tip.

"I saw the number, and I really didn’t know what to say," Sanchez-Anuziato told NEWS10. "In that tip column, he left $1,840. He told me the $840, which I gave him as a rating, was for me, and the other $1,000 was for the rest of the restaurant."

Frank Scavio, who owns Paesan’s Pizza in New York’s Capital District, recently visited Lake George Beach Club and left a $1,840 tip for his waiter and the restaurant. (iStock)

"To see a local restaurant owner support other local businesses, especially in a time like this, is amazing," he added. "I’m still kinda in shock about it."

Neither Paesan’s Pizza nor Lake George Beach Club immediately responded to Fox News’ request for comment.

Ann Schmidt is a Lifestyle reporter for Fox News.