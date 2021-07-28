Olympians share favorite foods from Tokyo’s Olympic Village dining hall on TikTok

Olympic eating is underway.

The Tokyo Olympic games may be the main event, but athletes are sharing how they’re fueling up with a behind-the-scenes look at the Olympic dining hall boasting a melting pot of food stations.

Irish rugby player Harry McNulty posted an Olympic food tour video on TikTok showcasing food options like pasta and pizza stations, stir fry, Japanese food, Roti, noodles, Halal and staples like fruit, cereal and sandwich stations.

He also highlighted gluten-free and vegan options.

GOLD MEDAL-WORTHY SNACKS FOR YOUR OLYMPICS PARTY

Others, like USA Rugby player Ilona Maher, shared her favorite dining hall foods, noshing on deep-fried camembert cheese, a spring roll and ramen, she posted on TikTok. Maher proclaimed in another TikTok video that she was having the "best gyoza in the world."

Australian Tennis player Luke Saville, meanwhile, posted that the food options at the Tokyo Olympics are much better than the dining hall food from the Rio Olympics with a video showing off an over-cooked egg.

The dining hall is also outfitted with health and safety in mind in the age of COVID-19. Athletes shared a look at the dining hall's health and safety mandates. Australian water polo player Tilly Kearns posted a video on TikTok sharing the dining halls protocols like face masks, disinfecting wipes present at food stations and disposable gloves each athlete is given before picking up a food tray.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

There are also Plexiglass dividers at tables so athletes can practice social distancing.