Restaurant holds 'Gordon Ramsay Night' after prankster claims famous chef is showing up

A restaurant at the center of a fake booking for Gordan[sic] Ramsay cooked up revenge and launched "Gordon Ramsay Night" - where all the guests wear masks of the chef.

Owner Natasha Buchwald had received a call claiming to be from Ramsay's office - saying he was in town and wanted a meal at her Italian eatery.

A message from “Gordon Ramsay's executive team” wanted to book a table at her Zitto e Mangia in Tewkesbury, Gloucestershire in England.

The call came in from a man wanting to book a table on behalf of Ramsay for four people on Saturday, October 19 at 7:30 p.m.

The caller reassured her that “Gordon was in the area shooting game on a hill locally this weekend and wanted to dine at Zitto e Mangia that night with friends.”

The man began the call by saying “this is probably going to surprise you as this isn’t the kind of call you would normally receive.”

Natasha’s colleague contacted Gordon Ramsay’s head office and spoke to a member of staff on a couple of occasions.

It transpired that Gordon wasn’t even in the country and confirmed that the original booking was a "very good hoax.”

But the disappointment turned to fun and what will become an annual tradition after friends turned up in Ramsay cardboard masks for the inaugural Gordon Ramsay Night.

Natasha said, “The man on the phone was so convincing and reassuring that the call seemed to be genuine, but something just didn’t seem right.

"Why would he come to Tewkesbury if he was shooting in the Cotswolds?

"But at the same time I didn’t want to be unprepared if it was real!”

"He also said that 'if it’s too much trouble, we can go elsewhere and left a mobile number.'"



Natasha’s friends arrived at the restaurant on the evening wearing Gordon Ramsay cardboard masks much to the delight of other customers and the staff.

Natasha added: “Oh well! We had a really good evening, the restaurant was fully booked anyway and I have decided to make October 19th an annual Gordon Ramsay Night.

"It just so happens, that this evening was the fourth anniversary of our opening night.”

She added: “Who knows, hopefully one day he might wander in and surprise us!”