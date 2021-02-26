Queen Elizabeth bought grandson Archie a waffle maker for Christmas, Prince Harry says

Archie’s gonna flip when he finally tries Roscoe’s Chicken and Waffles.

During a segment on Thursday night’s "Late Late Show With James Corden," Prince Harry — the Duke of Sussex himself — revealed to Corden that Queen Elizabeth gave his son Archie a waffle maker for Christmas after wife Meghan Markle gave her the idea.

"My grandmother asked us what Archie wanted for Christmas, and Meg said a waffle maker," he told Corden, adding that Archie, 1, loves waffles so much, he "literally" asks for them as soon as he wakes up in the morning.

"So at breakfast now, Meg makes up a beautiful organic mix in the waffle maker… He loves it. And now, I have waffles for breakfast, bit of yogurt, bit of jam on top. I dunno if that’s the right thing to do. Bit of berries maybe? Little bit of honey, maybe some syrup."

Corden, in response, claimed he couldn’t even get his "head around" the notion of Queen Elizabeth ordering a waffle maker to be sent to Santa Barbara, where the duke and duchess currently reside.

"I don’t know how to even comment on that," laughed Harry.

The queen’s shopping habits were just one of the comments that took Corden aback during the segment, which centered on Corden giving Prince Harry a proper tour around Southern California — in a double-decker bus.

At one point, the two make an impromptu stop at the house that was used as the exterior on "The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air," with Corden joking that Harry and Meghan should try to purchase the property for themselves. Harry, however, merely asked the homeowner if he could step inside and use the bathroom.

"I didn’t expect a toilet break from the prince," Corden tells the camera, before calling Meghan on Harry’s phone and informing him of what her husband had done.

"He’s already used the bathroom," Corden told Meghan, who is currently pregnant with the royal couple's second child. "That’s how at-home he feels."

Before ending the segment with a visit to a military-style obstacle course, Harry also surprised Corden with his comments about his early dates with Meghan, revealing that they experienced the beginning of their relationship "upside-down," in that they dated in private at first, before revealing themselves to the public as a couple.

"There were no distractions. And that was great, it was an amazing thing," Harry said of the early dates.