Waffle House customer tips server $1G in surprise fundraiser

All bets are off when it comes to fantasy football punishments – but this delicious dare ended with a sweet surprise.

An Atlanta man made the best of a sticky situation after being banished to a local Waffle House for 24 hours after losing a fantasy football league. Five hours and many waffles later, the customer shocked his server with a $1,000 tip he raised during a secret, simultaneous Facebook fundraiser.

Michael Carsley didn’t waffle when he lost a virtual NFL league with friends, agreeing to spend a whole day eating at a Waffle House in Chamblee, Ga., WSB-TV reports. To relieve the sentence, Carsley would be allowed to leave the restaurant one hour early for each waffle he ate during the Jan. 3 penance.

Seizing the moment, the caring customer launched a Facebook livestream and fundraiser at the same time, seeking donations to thank his server with a generous gratuity.

Five hours, and 18 waffles later, Carsley racked up a $49 bill – and $1,040 tip.

"This is for you. I want to say thank you very much," he told the waitress, handing over the receipt.

"Oh my God! Really? Oh thank you very much!" she said of the tremendous tip. In footage shared to Facebook, the woman exclaimed she was going "to cry" with surprise.

"Today was nothing short of incredible. I appreciate and am thankful for everyone’s generosity," Carlsey wrote in a follow-up post online. "We raised $1,040 for our server, and the experience of watching her reaction was priceless. Though the Waffle House punishment was absolutely miserable, it was well worth it in the end."