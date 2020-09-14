Mansion seen on 'Fresh Prince of Bel-Air' will soon be available on Airbnb

But will they allow guests to toss Jazz out on his ear?

In honor of the 30th anniversary of “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air,” Airbnb, together with Will Smith and DJ Jazzy Jeff, are inviting Los Angeles County residents to book “the freshest staycation ever” at the home that served as the inspiration for the Banks mansion.

“It’s been 30 years since Will Smith rolled up the driveway and knocked on the door of this iconic LA crib for the very first time,” Airbnb wrote of the promotion in a press release. “To celebrate the unforgettable memories, valuable life lessons and laughs that have lasted decades, 'The Fresh Prince' will turn things upside down – once again – for the town where his reign began.”

Airbnb further claims that the mansion is “just as fly” as it was back when Will and DJ Jazzy Jeff were teaching the Banks’ how to boogie.

“Bold graffiti art, posh interiors, timeless family portraits, and Philly cheesesteaks served on silver platters will transport guests to the lap of luxury – auntie and uncle not included,” the press release promises. More specifically, guests will be given full rein of “Will’s wing” of the home, which includes a “posh bedroom and bathroom, poolside lounge area and an elegant dining room.”

Guests will also be provided with apparel to wear (including some Air Jordans) after being welcomed into the home by none other than DJ Jazzy Jeff – virtually, of course.

It’s worth noting that the home itself isn’t located in the Bel-Air neighborhood of L.A., but rather nearby Brentwood. And only the home’s exterior was used for the exterior of the Banks’ house, while interior shots were filmed on a separate soundstage. (None of this appears to have any bearing on the freshness of the domicile, however, according to Airbnb.)

Anyone interested in staying at the mansion should be ready to log on to Airbnb.com/fresh on Sept. 29 at 11 a.m. PST, as only five groups of guests from L.A. (two per group) will be granted bookings in October for just $30 per night.

