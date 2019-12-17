Punk band hosts concert at Denny's; fans allegedly cause 'more than a grand' in damages

That’s the price you pay for such aggressive Grand Slam-dancing.

A Denny’s restaurant in Santa Ana, Calif. was reportedly damaged on Saturday night after the management allowed a hardcore punk band from Long Beach to play a show in the dining room.

The musical group Wacko — whose songs include “Human Fertilizer” and “4 out of 4 Americans Got Me F---ed Up,” according to their Bandcamp page — had shared news of the restaurant’s condition to Instagram the following day, telling followers that the person who arranged the concert was now being charged for damages to “the tables to chairs to the f---ing chandelier.”

“If you broke s--- on purpose you suck but at least you and any1 who has a heart for what this kid pulled off should donate some money to his a--,” the band wrote.

The friend who arranged the show, identified as Bryson, had also reportedly remarked that the damages could total “more than a grand easily,” according to the Instagram announcement.

In footage from Saturday night, Wacko's fans could be seen moshing and attempting to crowdsurf in the dining area. Another fan also shared a video that appeared to show fans who couldn't get into the venue but watched through the large, airy windows of the Santa Ana Denny's.

A representative for Denny’s was not immediately available to comment on the concert or confirm the total damages to the restaurant.

As odd as this incident was, however, it wouldn't be the first time a rock concert was staged inside a Denny's. In 2013, a hardcore band famously played a show inside their local Denny's and went viral, largely because the lead singer asked, "What the f--- is up, Denny's?" before launching into a song.