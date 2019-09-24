Pumpkin Spice-flavored Spam sells out in hours, may never come back

Sometimes, the most beautiful things in the world only exist for a few fleeting moments before they’re gone. And then, there is Pumpkin Spice Spam.

Unfortunately for anyone still looking to score some of the seasonally flavored meat-product, there are reportedly no plans to make any more.

It only took seven hours for the limited-edition Spam to sell out, the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports. The product was released on Monday through Walmart.com and Spam.com.

In a statement obtained by the Star Tribune, a spokesperson for Minnesota-based Hormel Foods said, “Our fans continue to amaze us with their passion for the Spam brand. At this time, we do not have any plans for more Spam Pumpkin Spice products, but we're always keeping our eye on new flavors or varieties that will resonate with our fans.”

COCA-COLA'S SURPRISING NEW FLAVOR IS 'SUPER DIFFICULT TO TRACK DOWN'

Pumpkin Spice Spam might seem like an odd combination, but it isn’t the first meat to be paired with the seasonal spice. In 2018, Buffalo Wild Wings offered fans a limited-edition pumpkin ale sauce for its famous chicken wings.

Fortunately, anyone looking for another way to get their pumpkin spice fix will still have plenty of options. Unfortunately, there have also been some pumpkin-spiced-fake-outs as well.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

In mid-August, Busch Beer reportedly posted an image to their social media pages (that has apparently since been deleted) that appeared to promote a pumpkin spice latte flavored hard seltzer. The most shocking part of the supposed reveal was that the drink would reportedly have a 17 percent ABV (alcohol by volume).

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

At the time, a representative for Busch told Fox News that the Busch Pumpkin Spice Latte Hard Seltzer is “not real” and was “meant to be a joke.”