Fry up some Pumpkin Spice Spam to celebrate the fall season

Even for fans of that distinctive pumpkin spice flavor, this might be taking things a bit too far.

Spam is releasing a Pumpkin Spice variety of its fabled canned meat. Just in time for the end of summer, and the approaching autumn.

A joke image appeared on social media in 2017 that showed a can of Pumpkin Spice Spam, the New York Post reports. Now, two years later, it’s not a joke anymore. Starting Sept. 23, fans will be able to order the unexpected food item from Walmart.com and Spam.com.

Writers at the Daily Meal reportedly tried some of the Spam and concluded that it's not that bad after all. One compared it to breakfast sausage; another felt it might make a good pairing with a scramble or a breakfast sandwich.

Call it one more instance in which the obsessive seasonal craving for all things pumpkiny -- and spicy -- is taken to a surprising extreme.

Dunkin’ recently announced that it would be introducing fall menu offerings on Wednesday, a month before summer's end. As expected, it includes plenty of pumpkin spice-flavored offerings.

As for Starbucks, it'll start selling its popular Pumpkin Spice Lattes earlier than usual, starting Aug. 27, Travel and Leisure reports.

Pumpkin Spice Spam might seem like an odd combination, but it isn’t the first meat to be paired with the seasonal spice. In 2018, Buffalo Wild Wings offered fans a limited-edition pumpkin ale sauce for its famous chicken wings.

Pumpkin Spice Spam goes on sale Sept. 23, on the official first day of fall.