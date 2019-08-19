Busch's 17 percent ABV Pumpkin Spice Latte Hard Seltzer announcement was just a joke, beer maker admits

Sorry pumpkin spice and hard seltzer lovers. Busch was just joking. You'll have to keep adding your own pumpkin spice powder to your hard seltzer manually for the time being.

It’s that time of year again when pumpkin spice starts taking over grocery shelves and restaurant menus. As more and more brands announce their pumpkin spice offerings, however, one company decided to have a little fun.

Unfortunately, it appears that not everyone got the joke.

Busch Beer reportedly posted an image to their social media pages (that has seemingly been deleted) that appeared to promote a pumpkin spice latte flavored hard seltzer. The most shocking part of the supposed reveal was that the drink would reportedly have a 17 percent ABV (alcohol by volume).

For comparison’s sake, White Claw Hard Seltzer’s ABV is measured at 5 percent and a regular Busch Beer has a 4.3 percent ABV. Four Loko recently made headlines for announcing a hard seltzer with a 14 percent ABV.

A representative for Busch confirmed to Fox News that the Busch Pumpkin Spice Latte Hard Seltzer is “not real” and was “meant to be a joke.” It was apparently inspired “after a week of big news in the Hard Seltzer category.”

This will likely come as a disappointment to many, as it appears that many people took the announcement seriously. While some outlets were skeptical, that didn’t stop others from taking to social media to share their excitement (or, disgust, depending on their tastes).

Of course, hard seltzer would hardly be the weirdest pumpkin spice flavor to appear in 2019. While Busch’s drink was just a joke, Pumpkin Spice Spam is real (and apparently, not that bad). Being basic is starting to get really complicated.