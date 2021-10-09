Make these pork poppers on Game Day and everyone will be rooting for the home kitchen team

Pork tenderloin and bacon. Cream cheese studded with fresh thyme and parsley. A smattering of pickled jalapeños. There’s a lot to love about this easy, decadent recipe from Brian Landry, chef and owner of Marsh House and L.A. Jackson in Nashville.

"Easy, shareable finger foods are the way to go for an at-home game-day watch party," Landry tells FOX News. "Made with pork tenderloin, bacon, cream cheese, and herbs, delicious pork poppers are a real crowd-pleaser and perfect snack! Watch out, these go fast."

Pork Poppers

Serves 4

Prep time: 15-20 minutes

Cook time: 15 minutes

1 ½ lbs. pork tenderloin

¼ cup Creole seasoning

3 pickled jalapeños, sliced thin

10 strips thick-cut, smoked bacon

4 ounces cream cheese

1 tablespoon fresh thyme, chopped

1 tablespoon fresh parsley, chopped

6 ounces cane syrup

6 ounces sherry or balsamic vinegar

Salt and pepper, to taste

Instructions:

Rub the pork tenderloin with Creole seasoning. Sear the tenderloin in a minimal amount of oil in a cast iron skillet just until a crust forms. Place the tenderloin in the refrigerator, then cut into ¼" by 2" strips. Wrap each piece of pork tenderloin around a slice of pickled jalapeño, then wrap a piece of bacon around the pork. Skewer the poppers with a bamboo skewer. Allow the cream cheese to soften at room temperature. Once soft, mix in the herbs and season with salt and pepper. Add the cane syrup and vinegar to a small sauce pot and heat over a medium flame until the syrup-vinegar mixture is reduced by half. Grill the skewers of poppers until the bacon is crispy and slightly charred.

Smear some cream cheese in a line on a plate. Remove the poppers from the skewer and place on top of the cream cheese. Drizzle the cane syrup and vinegar mix over the poppers and enjoy.