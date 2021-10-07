Expand / Collapse search
Fried apple crisp for fall: Try the recipe

Debi Morgan, the creator of Southern food blog Quiche My Grits shared her ‘Fried Apple Crisp’ recipe with FOX News

By Cortney Moore | Fox News
Apples and fall just go together.

That’s why you should put Debi Morgan’s "Fried Apple Crisp" recipe into your fall dessert repertoire. Morgan, who is the creator of Southern food blog Quiche My Grits, says her trusty recipe is a beloved autumn treat that offers a tart and sweet flavor with a delectable crunch.

Debi Morgan, the creator of Southern food blog Quiche My Grits shared her "Fried Apple Crisp" recipe with FOX News. (Courtesy of Quiche My Grits)

If you’re ready to cook up a cinnamon-rich dessert that’s sure to get your kitchen smelling like an orchard bakery, here’s your step-by-step guide on how to make fried apple crisps.

Materials You'll Need:

  • 12-inch cast-iron skillet
  • Large bowl
  • Knife
  • Measuring spoons and cups
  • Utensils for stirring
  • Vanilla ice cream (optional)

Debi Morgan's trusty apple crisp recipe requires frying and is made with cinnamon, brown sugar, vanilla and butter. (Courtesy of Quiche My Grits)

Ingredients:

Fried Apples

  • 4 large honey crisp apples
  • ½ teaspoon of cinnamon
  • 2 tablespoons of brown sugar
  • 1 teaspoon of vanilla
  • 6 pats of butter
  • 1 cup of water

The crisp portion of Debi Morgan's recipe is made with granola, chopped pecans, cinnamon, brown sugar, flour and butter. (Courtesy of Quiche My Grits)

Crisp Topping

  • 2 cups of oat granola (low sugar or honey-based)
  • 1 cup of chopped pecans
  • ½ teaspoon of cinnamon
  • 2 tablespoons of brown sugar
  • 1 tablespoon of flour
  • ½ stick of softened butter

Instructions:

Fried Apples

  1. Slice your unpeeled honey crisp apples and place the slices in your cast iron skillet.
  2. Sprinkle your cinnamon, brown sugar and vanilla onto the apple slices and mix it together.
  3. Add 6 pats (small slices) of butter and fry the apples over medium heat for 15 minutes or until the contents become soft. Make sure to stir the apples while frying.
  4. Once done frying, pour your cup of water into the skillet and mix it with the apple slices.
  5. Let the apples simmer while you make your crisp topping. Make sure you keep tabs on your skillet to avoid burning your apple slices.

When done, the apple crisp can be served with vanilla ice cream. (Courtesy of Quiche My Grits)

Crisp Topping

  1. Preheat your oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit.
  2. Get a large mixing bowl and pour in your granola, chopped pecans, cinnamon, brown sugar and flour.
  3. Add your softened butter and mix the contents together until its texture becomes "crumbly."
  4. Sprinkle your crisp topping over the apple slices while it’s still in the skillet.
  5. Bake the dish for 15 minutes or until it becomes golden brown in color.
  6. Serve with ice cream if desired.

Cortney Moore is a Digital Associate Writer/Producer for Fox Business. Follow her on Twitter at @CortneyMoore716.