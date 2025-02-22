Popular treat products recalled due to undeclared ingredient

A chocolate treat product was recalled after it was discovered some bags may contain milk products that were not on the label.

"Kayco, a Bayonne, N.J., company, is recalling their Glicks Dark Chocolate Conettos because (they) may contain undeclared milk," a release from Kayco published on the Food and Drug Administration website Feb. 21 said.

"People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to milk run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products."

The products were distributed to stores nationwide but were "predominately located in the New York, New Jersey and Connecticut regions during the weeks of Oct. 13, 2024, through Feb. 14, 2025," the company said.

Additionally, some bags of sweets were bought on Amazon.

The recall was initiated after the company's quality control department found that a "limited number of bags" that were supposed to contain Dark Chocolate Conettos actually contained the milk chocolate variety.

The milk chocolate Conettos contain a milk allergen "that is not declared on the label," said Kayco.

The recall only applies to packages with 02092024 as the lot code, the release said. It was not clear how many bags accidentally contained the milk chocolate products.

"We immediately informed all retailers who had purchased this lot code about this recall and instructed them to inspect their inventory or remove any potential affected product on their shelves," said Kayco.

Anyone who has a product with that lot code "may return the product for credit or refund. If a consumer experiences an allergic reaction, they are urged to report to a medical provider," according to the release.

Kayco is a kosher food company.

"A family-owned business since 1948, our goal has always been and continues to be offering products with the most rigorous kosher standards, highest levels of quality and value," its website says.

Those who follow kosher rules do not mix milk and meat products, and food products that are certified kosher that contain dairy products are certified as "kosher dairy."

"All foods derived from, or containing, milk are classified as dairy, including milk, butter, yogurt and all cheese — hard, soft and cream. Even a trace amount of dairy can cause a food to be considered dairy," the OK Kosher Certification website says.

In addition to possible allergens, the potential mix-up in products could cause someone to inadvertently violate religious dietary rules.

Kosher foods that do not contain meat or dairy are labeled as "pareve."

The Glicks Dark Chocolate Conettos are certified as "pareve," and the Glicks Milk Chocolate Conettos are "dairy."