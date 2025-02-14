Beef tallow sales resume after recall nationwide by USDA

A beef tallow company has resumed sales after the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) recalled over 30,000 pounds of its product due to a labeling issue.

Lady May Tallow is a Mississippi-based company that sells various beef tallow products, including skincare and candles.

"On February 6th, we were notified of a labeling issue affecting our 24 oz. beef tallow for cooking," said a statement from Lady May Tallow that was provided to Fox News Digital.

Lady May Tallow sold the products nationwide.

"While the product itself remains completely safe and unaffected, the labeling required correction," said the statement. "As a result, our manufacturer, Common Sense Soap, initiated a voluntary recall to ensure compliance."

Beef tallow is the fat that surrounds a cow's kidney. It can be used as an ingredient in cosmetics as well as in cooking.

The labeling has since been updated and sales of the beef tallow resumed on Friday, Feb. 14, Chris McDonald, owner and founder of Lady May Tallow, told Fox News Digital.

The recall only applied to a cooking tallow product, said the statement — not any of Lady May Tallow's other items. The tallow was sold in a variety of sizes.

"If you purchased a 24 oz. beef tallow for cooking product between Oct. 16, 2024, and Feb. 6, 2025, and still have it in your possession, we ask that you dispose of it," said the statement.

A person can receive a replacement by emailing a photo of the product along with a receipt to Lady May Tallow, the company said.

"We sincerely appreciate your understanding, patience, and continued support," said the statement from the company — which noted this has been a "valuable learning opportunity" and "one heck of a learning experience."

The recalled products were produced for Lady May Tallow by Common Sense Soap, a New Hampshire-based company, said a Feb. 12 release by the USDA's Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS).

The recalled tallow products did not have a USDA mark of inspection, and "Common Sense Soap does not possess a federal grant of inspection to produce food products," said the release.

"FSIS discovered the problem following notification about the beef tallow products by a local health department," said the release. "It was determined that Lady May Tallow contracted Common Sense Soap to process, package and label the product."

As the beef tallow products had nutritional labels, people would believe that the product is safe to eat, said FSIS.

"Common Sense Soap does not possess a federal grant of inspection and is not authorized to produce products intended for human consumption," said the release.

There were no reports of any adverse reactions due to the beef tallow, said FSIS.