Snack product recalled due to 'undeclared almonds' detected in packaging

The Mauna Loa Macadamia Nut Company, LLC, has issued a product recall due to "undeclared almonds" that were found in its milk chocolate-covered macadamia nut product sold in 1-ounce pouches.

The company, based in Kea'au, Hawaii, made the announcement on Feb. 15, 2025.

The company is voluntarily recalling one batch of its macadamia nut pouches "due to the presence of undeclared almonds, which are an allergen."

The announcement appeared on the U.S. Food & Drug Administration's website.

"Consumers who have allergies to almonds," the FDA notice also indicates, "run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reactions if they consume this product."

To date, "no illnesses or adverse reactions have been reported… in connection with this issue," the notice also says.

The voluntarily recalled Mauna Loa Milk Chocolate Covered Macadamias snack (1 oz.) pouches were distributed to two different retail locations in Southern California, the company said.

The two retailers are World Market and Abraham & Sons, Inc.

The product comes packaged in a 1-oz. pouch – "with UPC 0 72992 04260 3, marked with lot number K4351 and best by date 07 2026 on the back of the packaging," the notice on the FDA's site says.

The company began the voluntary recall after its internal quality control process found that the affected batch contained undeclared almonds, according to the notice.

The batch was made by a third-party co-manufacturer.

"Immediate action was taken to contain the affected product, notify the third-party co-manufacturer, alert consumers and distributors – and report the issue to the FDA," the company said.

The company said in its notice, "We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience this may cause and remain committed to ensuring the highest standards of safety and quality in our products."

Other recent product recalls

Other product recalls have been in the news lately.

As FOX Business recently reported, FDA officials recently escalated the recall of certain Quaker Oats pancake mixes , increasing the recall category to the most serious level.

The Quaker Oats Company, a subsidiary of Pepsi Co., previously announced the limited recall of certain boxes of Pearl Milling Company Original Pancake & Waffle Mix on Jan. 14. Pearl Milling was branded as Aunt Jemima before 2021.

This past Thursday, the FDA updated the recall category to Class I, which pertains to "situation[s] in which there is a reasonable probability that the use of, or exposure to, a violative product will cause serious adverse health consequences or death."

Also recently recalled: a brand of alfalfa sprouts, canned tuna sold under certain brand names, 60 doughnut products and a brand of breadcrumbs.

Andrea Margolis of Fox News Digital contributed reporting.