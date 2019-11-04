Popeyes Chicken Sandwich returns to high demand, sparks 'hourslong' lines

If you thought people would give up easily on getting a taste of a fast-food chicken sandwich that was sold out in two weeks and then disappeared for two months, you’d be wrong.

Popeyes Chicken Sandwich returned to menus nationwide on Sunday — and it appears that, despite hiring extra staff and planning, the fast-food chain was still not entirely equipped to handle the massive amount of fans that came pouring into the restaurant.

According to tweets shared from customers, wait times for the special sandwich allegedly shot up to 8.5 hours.

Though Popeyes did not return a request for comment from Fox News to confirm the exact wait times impacting restaurants nationwide, several photos in states such as Texas and Georgia show how popular the return of the sandwich has been, with guests lining up in both the drive-thru lane and on foot.

However, the long wait is not plaguing all areas, as at least one person shared they had managed to get their hands a sandwich each day since Sunday's return.

As was the case the last time the Chicken Sandwich hit the menu, a secondary market for the new-fan-favorite has popped up. This time sellers are asking for as much as $20 per sandwich.

The craze appears to have picked up where it left off when the sandwich sold out in August, and there are no signs of slowing down, or selling out… yet.