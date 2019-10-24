Popeyes Chicken Sandwich returning to restaurants in early November, according to franchise owner

Popeyes’ sold-out Chicken Sandwiches likely won’t return to restaurants until November, according to a new reports. But look at the bright side — at least your skimpy “Sold Out Chicken Sandwich” costume will still be relevant come Halloween.

The CEO of Sun Holdings, Inc., which owns and operates 149 Popeyes restaurants across Florida, Texas and Oklahoma, has confirmed the sandwich will be returning to its locations sometime in early November.

POPEYES CUSTOMERS SLAM NEW BYOB CAMPAIGN: 'FIRE WHOEVER CAME UP WITH THIS IDEA'

Speaking with Bloomberg, Guillermo Perales of Sun Holdings further confirmed that his restaurants plan to hire a total of 400 new staffers to help handle the expected demand upon the sandwich’s return, saying that the first time around, stores “weren’t ready.”

He also claimed the restaurants are considering assigning two new employees, per store, specifically on sandwich duty.

A representative for Sun Holdings was not immediately available to confirm if Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen was planning to bring the sandwiches back to all restaurants, in all regions, as well.

A spokesperson for Popeyes would only say the sandwiches will be returning to nationwide restaurants "soon," in a statement provided to Fox News.

"We have been working diligently to bring the sandwich back to our restaurants soon, as we know our guests are anxiously anticipating its return," wrote Popeyes. "As soon as we're ready to announce a date, we will let the world know!"

Popeyes originally debuted its new Chicken Sandwich at nationwide restaurants on Aug. 12. The item — a breaded chicken filet on a brioche bun with pickles and either mayo or spicy Cajun spread — sold out within two weeks, prompting a wave of positive buzz on social media. (Popeyes later jokingly offered a "BYOB" campaign, suggesting that customers could bring their own buns and make their own sandwiches, which was largely criticized on social media.)

The sandwich’s popularity also drew the attention of Chick-fil-A, which inadvertently sparked a feud on Twitter, with Wendy’s even joining in on the fun.

Restaurant Brands International, Inc., the parent company of Popeyes, has yet to confirm a date for the sandwich’s nationwide return.