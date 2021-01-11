McDonald's customer in Australia smashes register over COVID policy

Not everyone is lovin' the restaurant industry's new coronavirus safety procedures.

A McDonald’s customer in Australia pushed a cash register and printer off the counter after he was reportedly told to complete a COVID-check-in. Authorities arrested the man, who is currently facing charges related to the incident.

The incident occurred at a McDonald’s in New South Wales on Saturday, according to a post on The Hills Police Area Command Facebook page. The police also included screenshots from surveillance footage, which show the angry suspect shoving a cash register off the restaurant’s counter, sending it crashing to the floor.

The customer reportedly became angry when he was asked to scan a QR code by one of the restaurant’s employees, according to Yahoo News. He briefly argued with the worker before smashing the equipment.

According to the New South Wales website, most businesses in the region are required to keep a record of who has visited their premises for contact-tracing purposes. An app, called the Service NSW app, is currently being used by businesses and customers to keep a record of where people have checked in (by using the QR code) and can later be referenced in case of a positive COVID-19 diagnosis.

The man involved in Saturday's McDonald’s incident was identified as a 25-year-old by local police, Yahoo News reports. He's now facing charges related to damaging or destroying property, use of offensive language in a public place, and not complying with COVID-19 regulations.

"We continue to follow Government advice and require all dine-in guests across the state to sign-in via the Service NSW QR Code in accordance with our Covid-Safe plan," a spokesperson for McDonald’s said in a statement obtained by Yahoo News.