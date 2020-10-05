Burger King testing hand-breaded crispy chicken sandwiches, blogger claims

There’s no chickening out of the chicken sandwich wars.

Burger King is allegedly testing hand-breaded crispy chicken sandwiches, a food blogger has claimed. While BK wouldn’t confirm or deny the rumor, a rep for the chain said the restaurant is “constantly testing new items” — perhaps prophesying the next big food fight.

Last week, Chew Boom reported that Burger King was testing Hand-Breaded Crispy Chicken Sandwiches at "select locations.” The savory sandwiches feature brand-new, handed-breaded filets and are said to come in three varieties: original, lettuce and tomato, and cheddar bacon.

According to the outlet, YouTuber Rodrick Montgomery of Rodrick Eats recently tried one of the new bites from a Phoenix-area restaurant, and was mostly impressed with what Burger King served.

Montgomery sampled a cheddar bacon spin on the sandwich, and reported in a recent video that the patty was “not quite as big as Popeyes [chicken sandwich]” and had a “different flavor” than those from the chicken-centric chain.

However, the blogger said, “if you wanted to switch it up and get a chicken sandwich from somewhere else for a change, this is a good option right here.”

When reached for comment, a spokesperson for the restaurant shared the following cryptic comment:

“The King must eat like a king,” the Burger King spokesperson said. “So, we’re constantly testing new items to satisfy his cravings. We don’t have details to share just yet because he hasn’t decided what’s next.”

The so-called chicken sandwich "wars" commenced in August 2019, when Popeyes' new chicken sandwich was called out by competitor Chick-fil-A and sparked tension on Twitter — much to the delight of fans.

Popeyes quickly sold out of the sandwich following the initial launch; fervor surrounding the item has since sparked several incidents of traffic, fights, viral videos and, in some cases, extreme violence.

Fox News’ Alexandra Deabler contributed to this report.