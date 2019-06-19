Popeyes creates 6-foot, 10-inch 'Wingspan Box' for NBA draft

Love that 7-foot meal from Popeyes.

The New Orleans Pelicans are poised to grab basketball star Zion Williamson in the first round of Thursday’s draft. And in honor of that possibility, Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen is debuting a giant 6-foot, 10-inch inch Wingspan Box – acknowledging the impressive power forward’s own wingspan.

Though the fried chicken chain is no longer based in Louisiana, Popeyes is still rooting on the Pelicans' rumored first pick by putting into perspective how far the NBA draft standout’s reach is, using the supersize box for scale.

Inside, the massive meal comes with 77 boneless wings, 11 biscuits and 11 servings of fries, according to the press release.

However, the Wingspan box, which costs a cool $74.69, will only be available on draft day (June 20), at the Popeyes on Canal Street in New Orleans, and only while supplies last.

Basketball fans outside of the Pelican State will have to just stick to regular-sized boxes.