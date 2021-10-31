Pomegranate-glazed chicken wings for game day: Try the recipe

Looking to jazz up your NFL tailgate repertoire? Look no further.

"I love putting a twist on classic recipes, and this recipe for pomegranate-glazed wings elevates wings to a whole new level. This recipe is so full of flavor," Rania Batayneh, MPH, author of the book, The One One One Diet. "The pomegranate juice brings antioxidants and a sweet-tart flavor base, and sumac and a red wine vinaigrette balance perfectly with apricot preserves and honey. This is a great healthy protein side to balance carb snacks that we typically eat on game day."

Need a beer pairing? Batayneh recommends accompanying these wings with a not-overly-hoppy beer (such as a pale ale, lager or even Guinness) since the wings have a sweet-tart flavor from the POM glaze.

Pomegranate Glazed Chicken Wings

Serves 4 (5 pieces/person)

Prep time: 10 minutes

Cook time: 40 minutes

Ingredients

For Pomegranate Glaze:

2 cups POM Wonderful 100% Pomegranate Juice or pomegranate juice of choice

½ cup no-sugar added apricot fruit spread

1/2 teaspoon sea salt

1 tbsp. sumac spice

1 tbsp. balsamic vinegar

1 tbsp. honey

2 tbsp. red wine vinaigrette

For Chicken Wings

20 pieces (2 lbs.) chicken wings

cooking spray

1 tbsp. of avocado oil

½ cup pomegranate arils, optional

2 tbsp. chopped green onions, optional

Instructions

For Pomegranate Glaze

1. Start with the glaze first. In a saucepan, combine all the glaze ingredients.

2. Bring to a boil, and cook uncovered with a gentle boil for about 40 minutes (from the moment it starts boiling), until it's reduced to about ½-cup, whisking from time to time.

For Chicken Wings

1. Preheat oven to 400 °F and line a baking sheet with aluminum foil. Spray with a bit of cooking spray. Arrange the wings on the baking sheet and drizzle avocado oil on top.

2. Bake between 15 and 30 minutes (depending on the size of the wings and your oven) or until golden cooked through.

3. Remove from the oven and brush the wings generously on all sides with pomegranate glaze.

4. Return to the oven and broil on high for about one minute, paying close attention not to burn the wings.

5. Serve hot and, if desired, top with chopped green onions and pomegranate arils.

