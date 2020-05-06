Planet Fitness uses 'Pizza Monday' to donate food to hospitals

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Nothing can stop "Pizza Monday."

The coronavirus pandemic has forced gyms across the country to temporarily close their doors. But some of these fitness chains are figuring out new ways of keeping people active, even from home.

Planet Fitness, meanwhile, is working on keeping people fit and fed at the same time.

At Planet Fitness, the first Monday of every month is known as Pizza Monday, and it’s exactly what it sounds like: Members of the gym can grab a slice before or after their workout (depending on their preference).

Now, the chain is using its popular “Pizza Monday” tradition to help feed frontline workers at hospitals and care facilities. A spokesperson for Planet Fitness confirmed to Fox News that the company has teamed up with Slice Out Hunger to help donate pizzas to workers helping in the fight against the virus.

Fitness buffs can get in on the action too, according to Planet Fitness. On Monday, the chain plans to donate a single slice of pizza — up to 10,000 — for every person who signs up for its "Home Work-in" initiative to take part in an online workout that Planet Fitness has opened to "anyone and everyone."

“These Pizza Monday orders also aim to provide much-needed support to the small businesses serving the local community," a spokesperson for the gym said.

