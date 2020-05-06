Portland changes World Naked Bike Ride event due to coronavirus, still encourages people to bike naked

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Oregon bicyclists have received some bad news — the World Naked Bike Ride has been canceled due to the COVID-19 crisis.

CLICK HERE FOR COMPLETE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

The annual June bike ride, which aims to raise awareness for dangers cyclists face on the road while also protesting “against society’s dependency on oil,” has been altered due to the coronavirus pandemic.

However, Portland doesn't have to put its pants on just yet.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

According to the website for Oregon’s World Naked Bike Ride, the collective ride is pivoting to a “World Naked Bike Ride DAY,” with no start location, start time or designated route. With this change in place, the site is now encouraging people to hop on their bikes and pedal around in the buff on June 27th — as long as they practice proper social distancing.

The decision to modify the yearly event came back in April, when organizers announced on Facebook the 2020 ride “will look vastly different than years previous.”

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

On Portland’s official Facebook page for the naked ride, those in charge of the event declared June 27th World Naked Bike Ride Day, to take place during Pedalpalooza, a month-long summer event in the city.

“As we've said, people are encouraged to ride naked all day, and discouraged from gathering with others,” one of the Facebook posts reads.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

World Naked Bike Ride is not limited to Oregon. According to the website, 70 cities all around the world participate in the exhibitionist style of athleticism.