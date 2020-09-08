Expand / Collapse search
Coffee
Published

Philadelphia Starbucks releases WAP latte inspired by Cardi B hit

Latte includes white mocha, almond milk and pumpkin spice

By James Leggate | Fox News
A Starbucks in Philadelphia is inviting customers to try its WAP latte – that’s white mocha, almond milk and pumpkin spice, Billy Penn reported.

Photos on Twitter showed the WAP drink advertised on a board outside a Starbucks café in Philly’s Center City, also decorated with drawings of a spider, witch hat and pumpkin for the fall-themed beverage.

The acronym is also the name of the controversial hit song by Cardi B featuring Megan Thee Stallion that peaked at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 and drew a record 93 million streams in the first week after it was released on Aug. 7.

Cardi B (left) and Megan Thee Stallion in the music video for "WAP." (Atlantic Records) 

No one at the store could identify which employee had come up with the sign, according to the report.

Starbucks helped grow pumpkin spice lattes into a seasonal phenomenon, but just about all of its competitors offer their own versions of the PSL. Meanwhile, WAP actually saw more search interest in the week after its release than Starbucks or pumpkin spice, Google Trends data show.

And since “WAP” has remained high in the charts, this Starbucks location isn’t the only place to redefine it. Cardi B retweeted photos of what appeared to be a school billboard labeled “WAP: Welcome Amid a Pandemic” and a photo of a sign tweeted by actress Kerry Washington that with face masks edited over Cardi Bi’s face and the message “Wear A mask Please.”

For anyone who wants to try the unique WAP latte, it can be made as a customized order at Starbucks stores even outside of the one Philadelphia store. The chain’s online menu indicates a 16-ounce WAP latte would have about 380 calories and cost about $7.

