Add this peanut butter apple pie to your Thanksgiving pie lineup

This Thanksgiving, add this tasty peanut butter and apple pie from the PB whizzes at Skippy to your repertoire.

"We wanted to give our take on a traditional apple pie, playing off of the classic fall staples: apples and peanut butter," Ryan Christofferson, senior brand manager, Skippy brand, tells Fox News. "Serve straight out of the oven with a scoop of ice cream for a creamy, scrumptious slice, or enjoy as an indulgent afternoon snack the next day."

TART, MORELLO CHERRY CRUMBLE FOR THANKSGIVING: TRY THE RECIPE

Skippy Peanut Butter Apple Pie

Makes 6-8 servings

Prep time: 10 minutes

Cook Time: 25 minutes

Ingredients

6 cups peeled and sliced Granny Smith apples

¾ cup plus 1 tablespoon sugar, divided

½ cup SKIPPY® Creamy Peanut Butter or peanut butter of choice

1 tablespoon flour

1 tablespoon lemon juice

1 teaspoon cinnamon

¼ teaspoon salt

1 (14.1-ounce) box refrigerated pie crusts

1 tablespoon milk

Ice cream for serving, optional

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

Directions

1. Heat oven to 425 °F.

2. In a large bowl, mix apples, ¾ cup sugar, peanut butter, flour, lemon juice, cinnamon, and salt.

3. Place one pie crust in an ungreased 9-inch pie plate.

4. Pour apple mixture into crust lined pan, spreading evenly.

5. Place the remaining crust — sliced into strips to form a lattice — on top of the filling. Crimp edges to seal.

6. Use any scraps to create shapes to decorate the edges.

7. Brush with milk and sprinkle with 1 tablespoon sugar.

8. Bake the pie on a sheet pan 40 minutes, or until apples are tender and crust is golden brown, covering the edge with foil after 20 minutes to prevent excessive browning.

9. Cool 2 hours before serving. Serve with ice cream.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP