Add this peanut butter apple pie to your Thanksgiving pie lineup
This peanut butter apple pie will please a crowd
This Thanksgiving, add this tasty peanut butter and apple pie from the PB whizzes at Skippy to your repertoire.
"We wanted to give our take on a traditional apple pie, playing off of the classic fall staples: apples and peanut butter," Ryan Christofferson, senior brand manager, Skippy brand, tells Fox News. "Serve straight out of the oven with a scoop of ice cream for a creamy, scrumptious slice, or enjoy as an indulgent afternoon snack the next day."
TART, MORELLO CHERRY CRUMBLE FOR THANKSGIVING: TRY THE RECIPE
Skippy Peanut Butter Apple Pie
Makes 6-8 servings
Prep time: 10 minutes
Cook Time: 25 minutes
Ingredients
6 cups peeled and sliced Granny Smith apples
¾ cup plus 1 tablespoon sugar, divided
½ cup SKIPPY® Creamy Peanut Butter or peanut butter of choice
1 tablespoon flour
1 tablespoon lemon juice
1 teaspoon cinnamon
¼ teaspoon salt
1 (14.1-ounce) box refrigerated pie crusts
1 tablespoon milk
Ice cream for serving, optional
CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER
Directions
1. Heat oven to 425 °F.
2. In a large bowl, mix apples, ¾ cup sugar, peanut butter, flour, lemon juice, cinnamon, and salt.
3. Place one pie crust in an ungreased 9-inch pie plate.
4. Pour apple mixture into crust lined pan, spreading evenly.
5. Place the remaining crust — sliced into strips to form a lattice — on top of the filling. Crimp edges to seal.
6. Use any scraps to create shapes to decorate the edges.
7. Brush with milk and sprinkle with 1 tablespoon sugar.
8. Bake the pie on a sheet pan 40 minutes, or until apples are tender and crust is golden brown, covering the edge with foil after 20 minutes to prevent excessive browning.
9. Cool 2 hours before serving. Serve with ice cream.
CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP