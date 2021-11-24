Expand / Collapse search
RECIPES
Published

Add this peanut butter apple pie to your Thanksgiving pie lineup

This peanut butter apple pie will please a crowd

By Perri Ormont Blumberg | Fox News
This Thanksgiving, add this tasty peanut butter and apple pie from the PB whizzes at Skippy to your repertoire

"We wanted to give our take on a traditional apple pie, playing off of the classic fall staples: apples and peanut butter," Ryan Christofferson, senior brand manager, Skippy brand, tells Fox News. "Serve straight out of the oven with a scoop of ice cream for a creamy, scrumptious slice, or enjoy as an indulgent afternoon snack the next day."

This Thanksgiving, make a delicious peanut butter apple pie from Skippy. (Skippy)

Skippy Peanut Butter Apple Pie

Makes 6-8 servings

Prep time: 10 minutes

Cook Time: 25 minutes  

Ingredients

6 cups peeled and sliced Granny Smith apples

¾ cup plus 1 tablespoon sugar, divided

½ cup SKIPPY® Creamy Peanut Butter or peanut butter of choice

1 tablespoon flour

1 tablespoon lemon juice

1 teaspoon cinnamon

¼ teaspoon salt

1 (14.1-ounce) box refrigerated pie crusts

1 tablespoon milk

Ice cream for serving, optional

Skippy’s peanut butter apple pie will please a crowd. 

Skippy’s peanut butter apple pie will please a crowd.  (Skippy)

Directions

1. Heat oven to 425 °F.

2. In a large bowl, mix apples, ¾ cup sugar, peanut butter, flour, lemon juice, cinnamon, and salt.

3. Place one pie crust in an ungreased 9-inch pie plate.

4. Pour apple mixture into crust lined pan, spreading evenly.

5. Place the remaining crust — sliced into strips to form a lattice — on top of the filling. Crimp edges to seal.

6. Use any scraps to create shapes to decorate the edges.

7. Brush with milk and sprinkle with 1 tablespoon sugar.

8. Bake the pie on a sheet pan 40 minutes, or until apples are tender and crust is golden brown, covering the edge with foil after 20 minutes to prevent excessive browning.

9. Cool 2 hours before serving. Serve with ice cream.

Perri Ormont Blumberg is a contributing Lifestyle Reporter for Fox News.