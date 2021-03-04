Original Chick-fil-A in Georgia closing for 'full restaurant remodel,' will reopen with new look

Make your reservations now, because Chick-fil-A’s original restaurant in Georgia will soon become a Chick-fil-Ain’t — at least temporarily.

The original Chick-fil-A location in Hapeville, also known as the Hapeville Dwarf House, will temporarily close on April 30 for a "full restaurant remodel," according to an alert posted to the restaurant’s Facebook page this week.

"We will be reopening later this year with a look and design that not only honors our past, but moves us to the future," wrote restaurant operators. The post also included a digital rendering of plans for the remodeled Chick-fil-A, which appear to feature a larger outdoor seating area, updated façade, new windows and elevated roofing.

Perhaps most notably, the tiny red door near the current entrance — which has long been a signature of the "Dwarf House" — will still be in place after the remodel, the illustration suggests.

A representative for the Hapeville Chick-fil-A was not immediately available to share further details on the remodel, or when the new restaurant is scheduled to eventually reopen.

In the meantime, fans are being offered the chance to reserve a seat for breakfast and dinner before the chicken chain closes for renovations.

"Beginning March 15 through April 24, we'll be offering reservation-only seating for breakfast and dinner, where we invite you to join us for a final meal inside our full serve dining room," reads the restaurant’s Facebook post. Guests can currently make reservations online.

The Hapeville Chick-fil-A, originally known as the Dwarf Grill, was first opened in 1946. Founder Truett Cathy would go on to invent Chick-fil-A’s signature chicken sandwich at the location before adding it to the menus of his restaurants.

Today, the Hapeville location offers both the current Chick-fil-A menu as well as the original restaurant’s menu, which includes burgers, mac & cheese, collard greens and a selection of pies, among other original menu items.