Chick-fil-A giving $5M in grants to Black-led nonprofits, groups helping communities of color

For the second year in a row, Chick-fil-A is focusing its "True Inspiration Awards" on Black-led nonprofits and nonprofits that impact communities of color.

On Tuesday, the fast food chain announced that applications for the 2022 grant program are now open until May 31.

Chick-fil-A will be giving a total of $5 million in grants to 34 nonprofits that focus on education, homelessness and hunger.

In order to be eligible, nonprofits have to be based in the U.S. or Canada and either "have a majority Black board of directors, executive leadership and staff or provide services that currently and intentionally impact Black communities or other communities of color in a quantifiable or measurable way," the website says.

According to the announcement, nonprofits who are approved will receive between $50,000 and $350,000.

"There are incredible nonprofit organizations across the U.S. and Canada working to address key issues that disproportionately affect communities of color in the areas of education, homelessness and hunger," Rodney Bullard, Chick-fil-A’s vice president of corporate social responsibility said in a statement. "Through our annual True Inspiration Awards, we are honored to help these organizations, based in the communities we serve, extend their impact, helping to pave the way for greater opportunity and equity."

Nonprofits will be able to apply for the grant, or they can be nominated by a local Chick-fil-A restaurant operator, according to the announcement.

In September, Chick-fil-A One members will be able to vote on nominated organizations in their region through the fast food chain’s app.

Since the "True Inspiration Awards" were first created in 2015, the program has awarded a total of $12 million in grants to 171 organizations, according to the announcement.

Last year, Chick-fil-A decided to focus the program specifically on nonprofits that are Black-led or that impact communities of color as part of the company’s "pledge to take action against racial injustice," according to the program’s FAQ page.

"The True Inspiration Awards have always been a platform to give back on a local level," the page says. "By refocusing our annual awards, we are taking an intentional step to support leaders and organizations that are finding solutions to address key systemic issues experienced by many Black children and families."