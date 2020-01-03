Oreo to launch tiramisu-flavored cookies in 2020

Oreo’s newest flavor has finally solved that age-old dilemma: Do I want coffee for breakfast? Or do I want a chocolate-and-creme cookie sandwich?

"America’s favorite cookie" has announced the launch of a coffee-forward Tiramisu-inspired flavor, scheduled to debut in 2020. Snack-food influencer TheJunkFoodAisle was the first to break the news on Instagram, posting a photo of the forthcoming package earlier this week.

Unlike traditional Oreos, however, this newest variety will come with two layers of creme to really double down on the layered style of the classic Italian dessert, which is traditionally comprised of layers of ladyfingers dipped in espresso, mascarpone cheese and custard, and then typically topped with cocoa powder.

The Oreo reimaging, therefore, will feature two stacked layers of filling – one white and the other brown – sandwiched between the chocolate cookies.

But the cookies won’t be dropping until April 2020, Delish reported, so Oreo-lovers will have to settle for Chocolate Marshmallow and Caramel Coconut flavors, which are reportedly hitting shelves this month. Coffee lovers will just have to wait it out until spring.