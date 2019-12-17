Woman sings Starbucks order at drive-thru; Twitter users irked by the 'hypnotizing' tune

It’s one thing to order elaborate coffee drinks, but it’s another to make a production of it.

One young woman has recently gone viral on TikTok for her hyper-specific, musical Starbucks order — and now many Twitter commenters agree that they’re haunted by the “hypnotizing” tune that they cannot get out of their heads.

In recent days, a pitch-perfect clip of the songstress surprising her drive-thru barista with the catchy tune has gone viral on TikTok, receiving over 6.6 million views after it was shared by user @Sheiskings.

"Can I get a guava white tea lemonade with light ice, and a tall iced coffee with just one pump of pumpkin spice?" the woman sang to the Starbucks employee while seated in her car. "Can I also get an extra cup of nothing but ice? Hope you have an awesome day and thanks for being so nice.”

"Oh my God, I didn't expect that,” the baffled barista replied.

When asked by the employee, the woman confirmed that she was indeed filming for TikTok, and the Starbucks worker agreed that he too was “addicted” to the platform.

Unlike the beaming barista, however, Twitter users were not as enthralled with the woman’s musical talents. Some sounded off that they could not stop “watching” and “thinking” about the quick clip’s unforgettable song.

Others speculated that the moment had been entirely “scripted” with the Starbucks staffer, as many of the coffee chain’s drive-thrus have a speaker or microphone to order from before reaching the window.

"I work in a Starbucks drive-thru and honestly the more annoying thing than the singing is that she's clearly missed the drive-thru speaker which impacts our time and then the district manager shouts at us," one woman claimed.

No matter what people think of her songs, however, the TikTok user doesn't appear to be deterred, having posted yet another video of herself ordering Starbucks to the tune of Mariah Carey's "All I Want for Christmas Is You."