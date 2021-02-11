Oregon restaurant receives $2G tip on day it reopens after 10-week closure

Talk about a big opening day.

A restaurant in Oregon received a huge surprise when it reopened this week after almost 10 weeks closed because of the coronavirus pandemic.

When Bargarten Bavarian Social Haus in Beaverton, Oregon, reopened on Wednesday with limited outdoor dining, its first lunch customers left a $2,000 tip, according to a Facebook post from the restaurant.

OHIO WINE BAR CUSTOMERS LEAVE $4,525 TIP AS COLLEGE BASKETBALL RIVAL FANS ESCALATE ‘TIP WAR’

According to a picture of the receipt, which Bargarten included in the post, the huge tip was left on a $21.95 meal. The customer also wrote a note on the receipt, praising the eatery.

"Your food is always great and your service A+ exceptional," the customer wrote, adding: "Thank you!"

WISCONSIN CHICK-FIL-A EMPLOYEE GIFTS CAR TO COLLEAGUE WHO WAS RIDING BIKE TO WORK: ‘NOT A SECOND THOUGHT’

In its Facebook post, Bargarten thanked the generous customer.

"Today we re-opened our Bargarten at Cedar Hills Crossing after being temporarily closed for almost 10 weeks," the post said. "We opened our doors at noon and our first lunch customer back left this incredibly generous tip."

"We wanted to publicly thank this Bargarten Fan for their generosity towards our staff who have struggled during this time of closure," the post added. "Your support and the support of our other faithful customers means the world to us & we look forward to serving you all!"

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

According to KPTV, the tip was left for a server who hadn’t been able to work since December because she tested positive for the coronavirus.

However, part of the tip will be split with other members of the staff, the station reported.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

Rene Briede, Bargarten’s vice president of operations told KPTV that the restaurant staff was "all blown away" by the generosity of the customer who left the tip.

"It was incredible and I personally thank him," Briede said.