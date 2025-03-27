Cooking and eating salmon skin: Is this good for your health?

Keeping the skin on your salmon fillet not only cuts down on meal prep time, it may even be healthier than ditching the skin.

Eating the skin of your salmon may enhance the nutritional benefits of the fish dish, registered dietitians said.

"Salmon skin is filled with omega-3 fatty acids. Omega-3 fatty acids help fight against inflammation and are important for brain and heart health," Laura Feldman of New York told Fox News Digital. She's a registered dietitian and a program director at Long Island University's Post campus in Brookville, New York.

BEST FAST-FOOD FISH SANDWICHES AROUND THE COUNTRY

While some salmon consumers may think they can't eat the skin, experts said that's not the case.

"Yes, you can eat salmon skin. It has a higher concentration of omega-3s, which we don't get enough of," said Deborah Salvatore, a registered dietitian and director of graduate nutrition programs at Long Island University.

Eating the skin would mean a meal higher in fat, but "the benefits outweigh this, given the lack of omega-3s in our diet and all the amazing benefits of omega-3s, including increasing our good cholesterol (HDLs), lowering blood pressure and [therefore] reducing our risk of cardiovascular disease," said Salvatore.

Incorporating this omega-3 source into a diet may also help with overall eye health and vision function, along with its anti-inflammatory properties, Salvatore said.

TO STAY HEALTHY, EAT MORE FOODS WITH VITAMIN D, NUTRITION EXPERT ADVISES

Salmon skin is also a source of protein and collagen that help support joints and skin.

"It also provides vitamin D for bone strength, B vitamins for energy metabolism and selenium, a powerful antioxidant that protects cells from damage," said Jamie Mok, an LA-based registered dietitian and spokesperson for the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics.

While salmon skins are generally considered safe to eat, there are some potential risks, Mok said.

For more Lifestyle articles, visit www.foxnews.com/lifestyle

The skins "can contain environmental contaminants like PCBs [polychlorinated biphenyls], microplastics and mercury, with levels varying depending on the salmon's origin."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

To minimize the potential impact of environmental contaminants, Mok said it's best to consume a variety of fish, but she recommends prioritizing low-mercury options such as sardines, mackerel, anchovies, salmon and herring.

Salmon is listed in the lower mercury category, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

"The Dietary Guidelines for Americans and the American Heart Association recommend consuming at least eight ounces of fish per week as part of a heart-healthy diet, with a focus on fatty fish, like salmon," Mok told Fox News Digital.

Young children — plus women who are pregnant, planning to become pregnant or breastfeeding — should specifically choose fish lower in mercury, the FDA site also says.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Salvatore, who has culinary training, recommends eating the salmon fillet with the skin or crisping it up and flaking the salmon over the salad, adding the skin like croutons for a tasty, nutritious treat.