Olive Garden former waitress reveals restaurant 'secrets,' or so she claims in TikTok video

A former Olive Garden employee has gone viral for allegedly revealing restaurant secrets.

Morgan Potter claimed to have worked at the restaurant chain for two years, as she said on TikTok. The video featuring her "secrets" has been viewed more than 750K times as of Friday.

In the video, Potter claims that the training process is “so much fun,” and that during it, staff members taste everything on the menu in order to be able to better describe the food to customers.

She also claimed employees are able to eat unlimited soup, salad and breadsticks during their shifts.

The positives seemingly stopped there, however, as the young woman went on to drop some less-than-favorable claims — including an allegation that the soup, salad and breadsticks weren’t really unlimited, and that “there was definitely a point where [she] would cut people off.”

The “fresh” bread, also wasn’t exactly “fresh,” she alleged, adding that nearly everything on the menu was microwaved. She later allegedly cleared this up, explaining that everything is kept in a heating drawer — not necessarily a microwave.

Her claims were not universally agreed upon by other Olive Garden employees, though.

“OK your [Olive Garden] is totally different from mine,” one person wrote. “All our stuff is made fresh daily and our bread is baked all day.” Another person claiming to work at the chain seconded this statement.

Someone else claimed that the soup, salad and breadsticks were only available to staff members on their break, and cost $1.

A few people did back up Potter.

“Amen girl. I worked at Olive Garden. Everything you said is correct,” one person praised.

Potter is just the latest TikTokker revealing behind-the-scenes "secrets" of popular chain restaurants – though the response is not always great. Last month, a Chick-fil-A employee was allegedly fired for sharing menu hacks on the popular video-sharing platform.