Chick-fil-A employee says she was fired for sharing menu hacks on TikTok

She wasn't too chicken to reveal these secrets.

A Chick-fil-A employee claims she was fired from the restaurant after posting a now-viral TikTok video revealing menu hacks for cheaper food.

The story began in late July, when TikTokker @Anasteeezy shared a quick clip to the video-sharing platform discussing an ordering hack for seasonal drinks. In the time since, the video has been viewed over 2.5 million times.

POPEYES CELEBRATES CHICKEN SANDWICH ANNIVERSARY WITH COUNTDOWN TO 2021

“I work at Chick-fil-A so I'm here to give you all the tips and tricks on secret menus items, how to get things cheaper and just all that” she began. “And this is only a part one.”

The employee started by explaining that by ordering a large Arnold Palmer drink with four pumps of mango, you can allegedly replicate Chick-fil-A's seasonal mango passion tea, only cheaper and in a larger cup.

Four days later, the woman posted another video, disclosing that while she had been a “great employee” and was surprised to see her menu hack video go viral, she had received “hella messages and threats from Chick-fil-A operators and employees trying to get me fired” after posting the clip.

Her boss reached out soon after, the TikTokker alleged, informing her that they needed to speak, and she’d have to return her uniform.

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

Later, on Aug. 10, Anasteeezy referred to herself as "your fav ex-Chick-Fil-A employee" in an extended clip.

Spilling the tea on frosted beverages, Anasteeezy said that customers could add “chocolate syrup, oreos, pumps of vanilla [and] pumps of original syrup” to their frosted coffee drinks. She also shared secrets for ordering frosted lemonades, explaining that peach, strawberry and mango flavoring could be added.

“To the new peach shake, you can add mango or strawberry to make it a little more tropical,” she added.

Among other secrets, Amasteeezy alleged that customers could get "two sandwiches for the price of one" by purchasing a four-count of strips and two buns – “each [bun] for 50 cents” – and assemble it themselves. The toys in Chick-fil-A kids' meals can also be swapped out for ice cream, she claimed.

What’s more, Anasteeezy continued, there was another shockingly simple way to score free food from visit to visit.

“One more thing: You need to start keeping your receipts, cause there is a free survey. And if you fill it out you can get a free spicy sandwich or a free chicken sandwich,” she said.

Police officers were also eligible to receive discounts on all orders, the TikTokker said, although she didn't seem to approve of this practice, saying that this discount was a reason not to "support" Chick-fil-A.

CLICK HERE FOR FOX NEWS' CONTINUING CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

A spokesperson for Chick-fil-A was not immediately available to confirm the reason for the former employee's termination.